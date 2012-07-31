San Diego Chargers training camp: Time is now for Norv Turner

3. The defense is already starting to look different. In February, upon learning that they would keep their jobs, general manager A.J. Smith and head coach Norv Turner got together and had some serious discussions. They resolved to focus on upgrading the talent base and increasing the level of athleticism. They also decided to tinker with the defense, and that included installing John Pagano as defensive coordinator. The goal was to create more takeaways, more negative plays and do anything to get them off the field on third down, something they failed to do in 2011. Drafting outside linebacker Melvin Ingram and end Kendall Reyes in the first two rounds signaled that focus. But San Diego's defensive changes go beyond player acquisitions. "We've been stressing accountability and communication and trust in one another," said cornerback Antoine Cason, who had an interception the day I attended camp and looks primed for a resurgence. "For me, I just know I need to take care of my responsibilities, be accountable for what I'm doing, and that will help the team."