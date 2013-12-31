San Diego Chargers' Thomas Keiser charged with battery

Published: Dec 31, 2013 at 08:08 AM

Chargers linebacker Thomas Keiser was arrested Sunday night on a misdemeanor battery charge, the San Diego County Sherriff's Department confirmed to NFL Media.

Keiser was booked into San Diego County Central Jail at 11:56 p.m. PST following the Chargers' 27-24 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He was released Monday after posting $8,000 bail.

U-T San Diego reported that Keiser had an altercation with another man. It escalated into a fight in the city's Gaslamp Quarter, Officer Jim Johnson told the newspaper.

"We're aware of the issue involving Thomas," the Chargers said Monday night in a statement. "We'll continue to monitor the situation and let the legal process run its course."

Keiser, an undrafted free agent out of Stanford, started in three games for the Chargers this season. He has tallied 17 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one interception on the season.

Keiser's next court appearance is set for Feb. 10.

