San Diego Chargers sign fullback Chris Gronkowski

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Chargers have signed former Denver Broncos fullback Chris Gronkowski.

He is the younger brother of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Cleveland Browns tight end Dan Gronkowski.

Chris Gronkowski has played in 35 games, including 14 for Denver in 2012 when he caught one pass for 11 yards and had four tackles on special teams.

He originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie out of Arizona in 2010, starting seven of 14 games for the 'Boys. He was waived prior to the 2011 season and claimed by the Indianapolis Colts. Gronkowski played in seven games for the Colts before his season ended due to a pectoral injury. The Colts traded Gronkowski to the Broncos on May 23, 2012.

