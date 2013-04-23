San Diego Chargers sign fullback Chris Gronkowski

He originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie out of Arizona in 2010, starting seven of 14 games for the 'Boys. He was waived prior to the 2011 season and claimed by the Indianapolis Colts. Gronkowski played in seven games for the Colts before his season ended due to a pectoral injury. The Colts traded Gronkowski to the Broncos on May 23, 2012.