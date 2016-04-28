San Diego Chargers select Joey Bosa No. 3

With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Bolts selected Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa.
San Diego's front office did a commendable job of smokescreening, as persistent reports connected them to just about every other candidate to be drafted in the top 10. According to the Robert Klemko of The MMQB, though, the organization has been "quietly committed" to drafting Bosa for months.
Bosa certainly fills a need for a defense that ranks 31st in the NFL with just 58 sacks over the past two seasons. In addition to being the best run defender in the draft, Bosa finished his Buckeyes career with 26 sacks and 50.5 tackles for loss.
"This guy is such a stormin', all-out football player," one scout told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "He absolutely gives every inch of his soul to the game."
After featuring a nameless, faceless defense for the past half-decade, the Chargers are starting to assemble a intriguing nucleus. Bosa joins edge rusher Melvin Ingram, star cornerback Jason Verrett and 2015 rookie standout Denzel Perryman as the young core of a defense that already had Philip Riversexcited by the end of last season.