San Diego Chargers preseason primer

Will there be a hangover effect from last season's disappointing finish?

The past two Super Bowl champions (Pittsburgh and Indianapolis) battled back from disappointing playoff losses to win the Super Bowl, so fans in San Diego are hoping that trend will continue. Of course, neither the Colts or Steelers had to deal with losing their top three coaches. Still the Chargers have the core of the team coming back and veterans such as LaDainian Tomlinson said the experience was invaluable.