San Diego Chargers place LB Melvin Ingram on IR-recall

Melvin Ingram's teammates described the linebacker's play versus the Seattle Seahawkslast week as the "best game of his career."
The third-year pro will have to wait at least eight weeks for an encore performance.
The San Diego Chargers announced Saturday they placed Ingram on the injured reserve-designated to return list due to a hip injury.
Ingram formed a fierce duo with Dwight Freeney to start the season. Ingram compiled a sack, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble in last week's win.
Ingram will be eligible to return to the playing field following the team's Nov. 9 bye week.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the Falcons' lopsided win over the Bucs and previews every other game in Week 3.