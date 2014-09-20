Around the NFL

San Diego Chargers place LB Melvin Ingram on IR-recall

Published: Sep 20, 2014 at 09:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Melvin Ingram's teammates described the linebacker's play versus the Seattle Seahawkslast week as the "best game of his career."

The third-year pro will have to wait at least eight weeks for an encore performance.

The San Diego Chargers announced Saturday they placed Ingram on the injured reserve-designated to return list due to a hip injury.

Ingram formed a fierce duo with Dwight Freeney to start the season. Ingram compiled a sack, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble in last week's win.

The 25-year-old  and 2012 first-round pick missed 12 games last season with a torn ACL.

Ingram will be eligible to return to the playing field following the team's Nov. 9 bye week.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the Falcons' lopsided win over the Bucs and previews every other game in Week 3.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on trade chatter: 'Tired of people saying that we're looking into next season'

Justin Jefferson isn't ready to pack it in just because the Minnesota Vikings have started the season 0-3.

The All-Pro wide receiver spoke with reporters on Thursday about the team's winless start and online trade speculation.
news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) placed on injured reserve; timeline for return unclear

The Green Bay Packers are going to be without ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ for a while. The Packers have placed the two-time All-Pro left tackle on injured reserve. That means Bakhtiari will miss a minimum of four games.
news

Browns DC Jim Schwartz aims to 'take the fight' to Lamar Jackson, Ravens in Week 4 

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is well aware of Lamar Jackson's rare abilities and is planning to prevent the Ravens QB from carrying Baltimore to victory by sticking to his approach.
news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle clears concussion protocol ahead of game vs. Bills

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is in line to return for the Dolphins' Week 4 game against the Bills after clearing concussion protocol Thursday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Cowboys DE Micah Parsons highlight September Players of the Month

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and Cowboys DE Micah Parsons led the way for the September Players of the Month, which were released Thursday.
news

Jadeveon Clowney not interested in rehashing past as Ravens prepare to face Browns: No 'bad blood'

Ravens edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney returns to the place he called home in 2021 and 2022 this weekend, when Baltimore travels to Cleveland to face the Browns. And he's not interesting in reliving the past.
news

Bills defense ready for challenge Dolphins' prolific offense presents

Sunday's Dolphins-Bills clash is one of the highlights of Week 4. Buffalo has indicated this week that it's ready for the challenge the prolific Miami offense will present this weekend in Western New York.
news

Ezekiel Elliott ready to return to Dallas with Patriots: 'It's definitely going to be weird'

Former Cowboys first-round pick and current Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott was asked Wednesday about the importance of returning to the place he once knew as his NFL home.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Saints' Derek Carr confident in backup QB Jameis Winston: He's 'a starter in this league'

If Derek Carr is unable to play this Sunday against the Buccaneers then it will be the Jameis Winston show for the Saints. Carr expressed his confidence in Winston when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Lions-Packers on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Lions face the Packers on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 4 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 4 of the 2023 season.