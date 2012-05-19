San Diego Chargers' Philip Rivers bonding with new targets

After losing his top target in free agency, Philip Rivers is set on bonding with his stable of receivers before the San Diego Chargers' offseason program kicks into full swing.
"The timing of routes will come, but the process of getting to know each other is underway," Rivers said Friday, according to the North County Times. "It's about communicating and developing a rapport."
Rivers and the Chargers are trying to rebound from a disappointing 8-8 campaign in which they missed the playoffs for a second straight season.
The team is counting on former New Orleans Saints wideout Robert Meachem to replace the production of 1,000-yard receiver Vincent Jackson, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.
"It's not just about running routes or studying film," Meachem said about working out with Rivers. "It's about holding a conversation and understanding an individual personality. When he jokes about something, you have to figure out why he thinks that's funny. Those moments are a window into how he thinks and how he operates."
The Chargers have also brought in free-agent receivers Eddie Royal, Michael Spurlock and Roscoe Parrish, although it's not expected that all of them will be on the roster by the opener.
"We want to win it all, and winning a Super Bowl starts now," Meachem said. "You have to build that strong relationship with your quarterback. You have to know what he sees and how that relates to what you see."