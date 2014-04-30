San Diego Chargers' draft needs: Brandin Cooks brings speed

Dwight Freeney and Jarret Johnson, at 32 and 34, respectively, are not the Chargers' long-term answers at outside linebacker. I'm a believer in third-year pro Melvin Ingram -- who missed 12 regular-season games last season due to an offseason knee injury -- but he's going to need a partner to pair with. Dee Ford could be a solid option to line up opposite Ingram, but I'm not sure he's worthy of the 25th overall pick. If they trade down to later in Round 1 or early in Round 2, however, Ford and Boise State's Demarcus Lawrence could both come into play. The former Bronco has heavy hands and is a polished pass rusher, as evidenced by his 10.5 sacks last season.