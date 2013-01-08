San Diego Chargers done interviewing GM candidates

The San Diego Chargers have wrapped up their search for a general manager and plan to make a call soon, according to club sources.
San Diego director of player personnel, Jimmy Raye, has long been considered the favorite, but Indianapolis Colts director of player personnel Tom Telesco is now thought to be right there with him as Chargers president Dean Spanos prepares to make his decision.
Telesco had a second interview with the Chargers in San Diego on Tuesday, according to a source apprised of his schedule. The Jets put in a request this week to interview Telesco for their open GM position, scrambling after losing candidate Atlanta Falcons director of player personnel David Caldwell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, and the Colts granted them permission. But with talks getting more serious with San Diego, Telesco pushed back that interview.
San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Tom Gamble was the last candidate to interview, having met with the search committee Tuesday. Gamble's interview was originally scheduled for the weekend on the East Coast, where he was also interviewing for the New York Jets' general manager job, but it was rescheduled due to a family matter.
The Chargers also interviewed Steve Keim and Caldwell, (Keim was named GM by the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday), as well as New York Giants college scouting director Marc Ross.
The GM will join the search committee -- composed of Dean Spanos, John Spanos, Ron Wolf and Ed McGuire -- as the Chargers seek their next head coach.