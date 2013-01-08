San Diego Chargers done interviewing GM candidates

Telesco had a second interview with the Chargers in San Diego on Tuesday, according to a source apprised of his schedule. The Jets put in a request this week to interview Telesco for their open GM position, scrambling after losing candidate Atlanta Falcons director of player personnel David Caldwell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, and the Colts granted them permission. But with talks getting more serious with San Diego, Telesco pushed back that interview.