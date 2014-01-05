San Diego Chargers' commitment to run game pays off

Published: Jan 05, 2014 at 08:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Flexible organizations with an ability to adapt down the stretch are often the teams that overachieve in January. Right now, that's the San Diego Chargers.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the San Diego Chargers' 27-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals from Wild Card Weekend on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Sunday's 27-10 wild-card win over the Cincinnati Bengals was a carbon copy of the approach that helped the Chargers dial up four straight regular-season wins to close the season.

After running the ball 27 times per game over its first 12 outings, San Diego has averaged 39 carries since. They kept that pace Sunday with 40 totes for 196 yards and twoscores on the ground. It's not a strategy we expect the Chargers to abandon next week in Denver.

San Diego's offense established itself early Sunday, controlling the Bengals along the line of scrimmage and carrying the rock 20 times against a Cincinnati defense that consistently dropped six and seven men into coverage. Over the first two quarters, quarterback Philip Rivers attempted just six throws to finish 12-of-16 passing on the day for a mundane 128 yards.

Nobody's trying to take the ball out of Rivers' hands, but his 25.2 attempts over the past five games are down from the 37 throws per outing he attempted over his first 12 starts. The game-plan shift speaks more to a strategy tweak by coach Mike McCoy, who has used his stable of running backs -- led by Ryan Mathews and Danny Woodhead -- to control the clock and play to his roster's strengths.

San Diego has specialized in hurting opponents with clock-chewing drives this season. It swallowed half of the first quarter against Cincy with a 12-play, 86-yard touchdown march, giving the Chargers a league-leading 40 drives of 10 plays or more on the year. Seventeen of those have resulted in touchdowns, tying them with Denver.

Speaking of the Broncos, don't look for San Diego to shift gears next Sunday. The Chargers pulled off one of the season's biggest upsets back in Week 15 by running the ball 44 times for 177 yards on Denver's defense, controlling the clock for a whopping 38-plus minutes.

If you hope to topple the Broncos, keeping Peyton Manning off the field is your best bet. It's almost as if San Diego has used the past five games as a laboratory for what comes next.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

DE Jadeveon Clowney on chasing the Super Bowl in return to Browns: 'I feel like we've got a shot'

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is excited for the familiarity that comes from returning to a team, and he believes Cleveland has a shot at a championship after it improved on both sides of the ball.

news

Ravens working to revamp secondary after lackluster 2021 season

The Ravens have been known for producing defenses ranked in the top 10 on a consistent basis, but after ranking 19th overall in defense and giving up a league-worst 4,742 passing yards last season, Baltimore is ready to get back to business.

news

CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five receiver; plus, candidates for the cover of 'Madden NFL 23'

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Dallas' CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five NFL receiver in 2022. Plus, five candidates to grace the cover of "Madden NFL 23" and a look at the Steelers' new general manager.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW