San Diego Chargers: Best and worst draft picks

Ryan Leaf -- 1998 (No. 2)

The Chargers started well in Leaf's first two games, as the team went 2-0 despite some erratic play from the rookie. But the wheels came off the bus in Week 3 when he went just 1 for 15 passing for four yards and two interceptions in one of the most humiliating losses in club history. Leaf made things worse for himself later in the year when he screamed "knock it off" to a reporter who covered the team, and had to be restrained by Seau. Leaf threw just two touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his rookie season and was replaced by Craig Whelihan.

