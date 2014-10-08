San Diego Chargers award grant to school district for health, nutrition

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Chargers.com reported on how the San Diego Chargers awarded the South Bay Union School District with a $10,000 grant for the schools' work with fitness and nutrition.
- Dolphins.com reported on how Miami Dolphins players visited oncology patients an area hospital as part of the team's breast cancer awareness campaign.
- The Kansas City Star reported on how Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali is lending his starpower to help stop the Ebola outbreak in his home country of Liberia.
- The Washington Post examined how states are passing laws to protect high school athletes from concussions and dehydration.
- The Berksmont News in Pottstown, Pa., reported on a local school board whose members don't think that concussion awareness changes are happening fast enough in its district.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor