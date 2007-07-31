Samuels suffers knee injury, to miss preseason

Notes: Safety LaRon Landry, the No. 6 pick in the draft, was on the field for the first time after missing the first four days because he didn't have a contract. He signed a five-year contract Monday worth about $41.5 million, including roughly $17 million in guaranteed money. ... RB Clinton Portis missed practice after a flare-up of tendinitis in his knee. "It got agitated," Gibbs said. "It's got a little swelling in it." ... TE Pete Schmitt (shoulder), WR Mike Espy (bruised knee), LB Dallas Sartz (strained hamstring) and TE Tyler Ecker (groin) also at sat out