Around the NFL

Sammy Watkins, Tavon Austin in concussion protocol

Published: Sep 21, 2017 at 05:10 PM

Sammy Watkins was having a strong game for the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night before being sidelined by injury in the fourth quarter.

Watkins left for the locker room with about seven minutes left in the Rams' 41-39 victory and was placed into concussion protocol, Rams coach Sean McVay said after the game. Watkins was examined in the sideline medical tent before walking under his own power to the locker room.

A short time later, Rams pass-catcher Tavon Austin also left for the locker room and was placed in concussion protocol, McVay said.

Before leaving, Watkins made six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Watkins and Austin weren't the only players who were injured in the hard-hitting game.

Rams defensive back Lamarcus Joyner suffered a hamstring injury in the first half and John Sullivan injured his groin.

For the 49ers, safety Jaquiski Tartt and linebacker Brock Coyle each suffered concussions. Defensive end Tank Carradine suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter didn't return. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk left in the second half of with a neck injury and a concussion.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

