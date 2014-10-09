Around the NFL

Sammy Watkins prepared for Darrelle Revis challenge

Published: Oct 09, 2014

Sammy Watkins won't be caught by surprise if he lands on Revis Island this weekend.

The rookie wide receiver said Wednesday he expects Darrelle Revis to shadow him on the field when the New England Patriotsvisit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park.

"We actually found he's gonna be following me around the field, so I'm gonna have to be prepared for his jams," said Watkins, according to ESPN.com. "He's very smart. I have to be very competitive and smart off the ball."

Revis began the season playing almost exclusively on the left side of the field. That has changed in recent weeks as he's started following the opposition's top receiver, similar to his golden days with the New York Jets. Revis kept Cincinnati Bengals star A.J. Green under wraps Sunday night before exiting with a hamstring injury. Green hauled in a touchdown pass before Revis had even reached the locker room.

Revis' injury doesn't appear to be serious, setting up a matchup between two gifted players.

"I'm put to the test early. That's what I look forward to. Going out there and competing with him. I know there's gonna be some good and bad," Watkins said. "But actually, it will just help our offense out with just keeping me in tune. I can't rest one play. I'll be engaged each play."

We've seen plenty to suggest that Watkins is a rising star. If he can have success against Revis on Sunday, it will be great news for the Bills -- and a big lift to Watkins' Offensive Rookie Of The Year candidacy.

