Sammy Watkins: My goal is to stay in Buffalo forever

Watkins' career has taken a few interesting turns in upstate New York over the last four seasons. But even through some of his low moments, like the gripe over targets back in 2015, there have been undeniable flashes of brilliance. I wrote about one of those moments during his rookie season featuring commentary from his receivers coach at Clemson. In a nutshell: Even if he hasn't shown it yet, there are things he can do that no other receiver in football can.