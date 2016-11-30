Sammy Watkins has setback after Week 12 return

Although Sammy Watkins enjoyed a successful return to game action in Buffalo's Week 12 victory over Jacksonville, the Bills' No. 1 receiver isn't out of the woods just yet.
Team trainers pulled Watkins out of Wednesday's practice after he experienced soreness in his surgically repaired foot, per Chris Brown of the Bills' official website.
Watkins simply can't catch a break. He never regained 100 percent health in the foot after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in May. After limping through the first two games of the season, he was forced to spend the next two months on injured reserve.
A mid-October visit with noted foot surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson resulted in a recommendation of rest and rehab versus a second surgery.
It's disconcerting that Watkins is still experiencing setbacks seven weeks after that diagnosis.
Outside of Dallas, Buffalo has boasted the league's most consistently dominant rushing offense this season. If this setback keeps Watkins out of the lineup for an extended period, though, the Bills' hopes of a balanced attack are dashed.