Around the NFL

Sammy Watkins dresses for Bills' walkthrough session

Published: Sep 13, 2016 at 06:49 AM

Tuesday was a mildly encouraging day for those in Sammy Watkins' camp.

The Bills wide receiver was listed as a non-participant in the team's regular practice, but was dressed for the walkthrough portion, per the team's media department. Watkins has been dealing with discomfort in his surgically repaired foot since Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. He officially was listed as not practicing with a foot injury.

On Monday, the receiver said he went to see the team's trainer because it "felt like it was tired," and he "wanted to make sure everything was fine." He added that he will be playing Thursday against the New York Jets.

On Tuesday, Bills head coach Rex Ryan got on board with that statement, somewhat by default.

"I assuming what he said is accurate," Ryan said of Watkins guaranteeing he'll play, via The Buffalo News.

Watkins caught four passes for 43 yards to lead Bills receivers, but it was a rough day all around for Buffalo's offense. His foot issues have sidelined him in the past, so this something that he and the team will undoubtedly monitor throughout the season.

As for offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (ankle), Ryan wouldn't rule him out for Thursday.

"I know it's early in the week, but I guess we'll see how it progresses, how he progresses," Ryan said. "Really, with all those guys, see how they progress. It is a quick turnaround, but we'll monitor it and if he's ready to go, then obviously ... It's not like you have to have reps, because nobody's getting reps, so if he's ready to go, then we'll play him. If not, then Cyrus Kouandjio's done a nice job."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) being designated to return from injured reserve

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) is being designated for return off injured reserve and his practice window will be opened this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff lauds TE Sam LaPorta after rookie's career day: 'He's a clutch player'

Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta generated a career-high 140 receiving yards on nine catches with a touchdown in the team's 33-28 win over the Saints on Sunday, leading to praise from both teammates and opponents.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Gardner Minshew on Colts' fourth consecutive win: 'It's not always gonna be sexy, but dang, it's good'

After leading the Colts to a 31-28 win over the Titans on Sunday, Indy's fourth consecutive victory, quarterback Gardner Minshew said of his team that "We're very gritty. We're gonna find a way. It's not always gonna be sexy, but dang, it's good."
news

Deebo Samuel backs up talk with three-TD game vs. Eagles: 'Talking trash, it's just part of the game'

Following a three-touchdown game against the Eagles, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel basked in the glow of his performance, which backed up some of his trash talk leading up to a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game. 
news

Packers QB Jordan Love on beating Chiefs: 'I've had this game circled for a long time'

Green Bay Packers quarterback showed off on Sunday night, carving up the Chiefs defense for 267 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-19 win. "It's huge. For me personally, obviously, I've had this game circled for a long time," Love said. 
news

Cardinals' James Conner after two-TD homecoming vs. Steelers: 'Special energy in this place'

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, who played his college ball at Pitt and his first four NFL seasons in the same stadium with the Steelers, grinded down the Black and Gold for 105 yards and two touchdowns during his first game back in Pittsburgh.
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans hits 1,000-yard milestone for decade straight to start career

Mike Evans surpassed 1,000 yards for the season in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, marking the 10th straight year to start his career in which he's hit the benchmark.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Jaguars on Monday night

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Cincinnati Bengals face the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Monday Night Football."
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Dolphins, Saints and Texans were among the victors to emerge from the early window Sunday in Week 13. 
news

Texans WR Tank Dell suffered fractured fibula in Sunday's win over Broncos

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a fractured fibula in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Denver Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr (concussion protocol, shoulder, back) leaves with injuries in loss vs. Lions

New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr (concussion protocol, shoulder, back) exited Sunday's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions. 