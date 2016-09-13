Sammy Watkins dresses for Bills' walkthrough session

The Bills wide receiver was listed as a non-participant in the team's regular practice, but was dressed for the walkthrough portion, per the team's media department. Watkins has been dealing with discomfort in his surgically repaired foot since Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. He officially was listed as not practicing with a foot injury.
On Monday, the receiver said he went to see the team's trainer because it "felt like it was tired," and he "wanted to make sure everything was fine." He added that he will be playing Thursday against the New York Jets.
"I assuming what he said is accurate," Ryan said of Watkins guaranteeing he'll play, via The Buffalo News.
Watkins caught four passes for 43 yards to lead Bills receivers, but it was a rough day all around for Buffalo's offense. His foot issues have sidelined him in the past, so this something that he and the team will undoubtedly monitor throughout the season.
"I know it's early in the week, but I guess we'll see how it progresses, how he progresses," Ryan said. "Really, with all those guys, see how they progress. It is a quick turnaround, but we'll monitor it and if he's ready to go, then obviously ... It's not like you have to have reps, because nobody's getting reps, so if he's ready to go, then we'll play him. If not, then Cyrus Kouandjio's done a nice job."