Sammy Watkins dealing with discomfort in foot

With a short week before Thursday's tilt with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills receiver Sammy Watkins was sent to get X-rays.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Watkins is playing with pain in his surgically repaired foot, had X-rays and was sent to foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson for review. However, Watkins was adamant he'll play against the Jets.
The New York Daily News first reported the development regarding Watkins' foot.
Rapoport added that at one point after the Bills' 13-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Watkins thought he had re-broken his foot or the screw which was inserted this offseason.
The star receiver didn't break the foot, but will likely have to play through pain this season. There is nothing surgically to do with the injury and the Bills don't plan to shut Watkins down, per Rapoport. Watkins also said his foot was fine.
"He's sore," head coach Rex Ryan said Monday. "Hopefully he'll progress through the week and be ready. Not shutting him down right now."
The injured foot could impact Watkins' ability to get off the line of scrimmage, create separation and beat defenders down field. How well he'll deal with the pain management isn't something anyone can legitimately hypothesize.
Watkins missed three games in 2015 due to injury and spent the majority of the offseason on the sideline after surgery. The setback might not keep him off the field in the short term, but could drastically hinder Tyrod Taylor and the Bills' ability to make big plays.