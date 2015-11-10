Sammy Watkins booking his flight for Revis Island

A healthy Buffalo Bills team finally flexed their muscles on offense in Sunday's 33-17 wipeout of the Dolphins.
Tyrod Taylor used his mobility to lash Miami's tumbling defense, but he also set the table for a career afternoon by second-year pass-catcher Sammy Watkins.
Piling up 168 yards and a score off eight grabs, Watkins accounted for 92.8 percent of Buffalo's real estate through the air, re-establishing last year's first-round pick as the clear go-to guy in Greg Roman's air attack.
Can Watkins keep it cooking on Revis Island?
"Most definitely. I'm pretty sure he'll be following me around. I look forward to it," Watkins said of Thursday night's showdown with Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, per Tyler Dunne of The Buffalo News. "As a receiver who wants to be noticed as a top receiver, you definitely want to go against those type of guys."
It must eat at Ryan to see Revis back in New York, but Rex has a shot to earn the last laugh if Gang Green's otherwise underwhelming secondary doesn't hold down the fort two evenings from now.