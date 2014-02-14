Sammy Watkins' best team fits include Rams, Raiders, Lions

The Jets thrust Geno Smith into the starting lineup in Year 1, yet provided him with few weapons on the perimeter to foster his development. Consequently, the rookie quarterback slogged through a topsy-turvy season that saw him toss 21 interceptions, yet deliver a pair of fourth-quarter comebacks and five game-winning drives. While the youngster needs to learn how to take care of the ball and avoid the costly mistake, the presence of a dynamic receiver on the outside would take his game to the next level. With Watkins capable of stretching the field on vertical routes, Smith would see bigger windows on underneath routes, while still having the option to target his new toy on downfield throws. Additionally, Watkins' spectacular running skills would allow Smith to generate gaudy production on low-risk throws like slants and screens. If the Jets can find a way to produce a few more points on offense, the stifling defense is more than capable of carrying Gang Green back into the playoffs next year.