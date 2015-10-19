Around the NFL

Sammy Watkins arrives in London in boot, on crutches

Published: Oct 19, 2015 at 03:00 AM

Bills wideout Sammy Watkins wanted the ball on Sunday, but unfortunately he incurred one of the unintended consequences of a consistently targeted receiver.

Watkins sustained an ankle injury against the Bengals and arrived in London with a walking boot on his left foot, per Sky Sports' live feed of the Bills' arrival. He was also wearing crutches.

Although Watkins made the trip, the wideout has to improve greatly to be able to play Sunday, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

This undoubtedly puts Sunday's game against the Jaguars in question seeing as the Bills won't want to take any risks with their unhappy playmaker. Watkins was targeted five times -- his second-highest total of the year -- and caught four balls for 48 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals.

Watkins was on pace for his best game of the season considering his ankle injury happened in the second quarter after his touchdown catch. He dropped to the turf twice before walking off under his own power. It was clear he was limping, favoring his right foot in a way that leads us to believe his trip to London will be mainly for sightseeing.

As Rapoport noted, it was a sprain and not a break.

Then again, teams don't often run the risk of long flights and swelling for no reason. Stay tuned.

