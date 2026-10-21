Sam LaPorta on lack of contract extension with Lions: 'They're just not showing the love'

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, seeking a contract extension, voiced his frustration over the lack of action toward that end during Wednesday's episode of Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast.

"I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport we play, you know, it sucks," LaPorta said. "It's disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt. You know, like last year -- whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10 -- I break my f--ing back for this team. And then I'm going out there this year, and I'm ballin', and maybe they're just not showing the love. So, it sucks.

"I'm gonna continue to be a pro. I dish a lot of that to my agent, and he handles that great. … I'm gonna continue to go do my thing and ball out, and in three months, if I don't get to wear the Honolulu Blue and play for the Lions anymore, it's gonna be all good. I'll go get paid somewhere else. So, whatever."

Those are raw and honest comments from LaPorta, who's playing out the final year of his rookie deal. The 2023 second-round pick out of Iowa has been one of the NFL's best tight ends since entering the league. Dating back to his rookie year, LaPorta ranks third in touchdowns (23), fourth in yards (2,420) and seventh in receptions (213) at his position. He's put up those numbers while sharing an offense with players such as Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

LaPorta has improved his blocking each year, routinely comes down with contested catches, generates broken tackles and yards after the catch, and isn't one to complain about his target share. He has been everything the Lions hoped he'd be when they drafted him, and more.

And yet, the two sides still haven't reached an agreement to keep LaPorta in Detroit beyond the current season.

So, why might the Lions delay paying one of the league's best young talents? Maybe it's because of the injuries LaPorta has suffered throughout his career. He tore his meniscus at Iowa, then hyperextended his knee as a rookie in 2023. He also dealt with hamstring, ankle and shoulder injuries in 2024 and missed the final eight games of the 2025 season with a back injury that required surgery, as was mentioned on the podcast.

Or perhaps Lions GM Brad Holmes was waiting to see how LaPorta's back held up this season before advancing talks. Based on how he's played in 2026, though, LaPorta has given the Lions little reason to doubt his return to form. He currently ranks third among tight ends in receiving yards per game, fifth in receptions per game and fifth in touchdowns this season.

"Body feels great; it's held up great," LaPorta said on Oct. 7. "The back is great. I took scans, MRIs before the season; it's great. Sent it to Dr. (Robert) Watkins, the guy who did my surgery. He responded and said everything looks fantastic and I should have a long and healthy career to follow."

The lack of dialogue on an extension is a bit surprising from a team known for locking up its homegrown talent well ahead of time. The Lions have handed out big-money deals to St. Brown, Williams, Gibbs, Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell, Jack Campbell and others before any of them hit free agency. Maybe LaPorta isn't viewed as part of the core in the same way as those players are. The Lions also may still want to see more from their young tight end before they fully commit.

If LaPorta and the Lions can't get something done in-season, however, the Lions still could use the franchise tag on their talented tight end come the offseason. The two sides also could part ways. It's certainly a situation to monitor.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.