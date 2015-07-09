Around the NFL

Sam Koch, Baltimore Ravens reach five-year extension

Jul 09, 2015
Chris Wesseling

The Baltimore Ravens have secured the services of one of the NFL's top punters for the next half-decade.

The team announced Thursday that Sam Koch has verbally agreed to a five-year contract extension. The deal will pay Koch $16.25 million in new money with a $4 million signing bonus, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a source who has seen the contract.

Koch's total of $18.75 million over six years equates to $3.25 million annually, making him one of the NFL's highest-paid punters.

Yet to miss a game in nine seasons with the Ravens, Koch has been lauded for his directional punting and ability to drop "coffin corners" just in front of the end zone.

The 32-year-old finished among the 2014 league leaders in average (47.0), net average (42.9) and fewest return yards allowed (166), per Pro Football Focus.

It's not usual for premier punters to play into their forties, so Koch could land another long-term contract before his career is over.

