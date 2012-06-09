Sam Hurd's cousin arrested on drug conspiracy charges

DALLAS -- A cousin of former Chicago Bear wide receiver Sam Hurd is charged in an alleged drug conspiracy connected to the former NFL wideout.
Jesse Tyrone Chavful is accused of trying to buy large amounts of cocaine and marijuana. The 46-year-old San Antonio man was arrested this past week in San Antonio.
According to a court document released Friday, a confidential informant told authorities that Chavful at times had said he was making purchases for Hurd.
Hurd's drug conspiracy trial has been delayed until August. The 26-year-old is a former Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys player. Hurd has pleaded not guilty.
A date for Chavful's probable cause and detention hearings has not been set. Online federal court documents did not yet list an attorney for Chavful on Saturday.
