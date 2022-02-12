Sam Hubbard, Bengals D aim to pressure Matthew Stafford through four quarters: 'Keep chopping wood' 

LOS ANGELES -- The Cincinnati Bengals defense has stepped up its game in the cauldron of the playoffs, smothering opponents in the second half of games in their march toward Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals allowed just six second-half points in their wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders, including a game-sealing interception in the final seconds. In the Divisional Round, the unit gave up 10 second-half points and intercepted Ryan Tannehill twice in those two quarters, including a pick that set up the game-winning field goal.

The AFC Championship Game was a magnum opus, with the Bengals shutting down Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs offense, holding them to just three points and six first downs, and forcing two INTs on seven drives in the second half and overtime.

"It's just football. You're just going to keep chopping wood, we always say that," Sam Hubbard said Friday at the team's final availability ahead of the Super Bowl. "First- and second-quarter sacks are cool, but the ones in the third and fourth quarter are legendary and change the outcomes of games. A lot of times, you don't have success early in games as far as getting to quarterbacks, but you keep going for four quarters. Guys are going to wear down, opportunities are going to come. And those plays you make at the end of the game really matter."

The Bengals marry their pressure with a smothering secondary that has given offenses fits, particularly in the second half of games. Credit goes to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who has made adjustments in games to help flummox quarterbacks. In the AFC Championship Game, Anarumo dropped additional players into coverage in the second half, which helped grind the Chiefs offense to a halt.

"I think we all rise to the occasion on defense as far as making plays when we need to. We have a really good understanding of the defense," Hubbard said. "There are defenses that might be not in the game plan that might benefit us depending on how the game is going, and we'll call those, and we have very smart players on defense and go out and execute them."