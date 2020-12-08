Around the NFL

Sam Darnold: 'We got our hands full' with return of Jamal Adams

Published: Dec 08, 2020 at 10:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Jamal Adams﻿ lost to a team hailing from New York on Sunday, but the one whose colors he once wore still awaits him.

That meeting comes in Week 14. His former teammates are aware of what's ahead.

"Obviously, Jamal presents a challenge for everyone," Jets quarterback ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ said Monday on a conference call, via the New York Post. "For our tight ends, our receivers, our line, myself, our running backs. He's a really, really good player, physical player, super smart as well. So we got our hands full there. We're excited to not just face him but face a really good Seattle defense."

Whether it was because of stalled contract negotiations, multiple rounds of trade rumors, or the Jets' general ineptitude in recent years, Adams is in Seattle because he no longer wanted to be in New York. He found his freedom via offseason trade, which he essentially forced on the Jets, and has seen highs and lows in his first season with Pete Carroll's team.

Statistically, he's producing at a similar rate. Adams has a career-high 7.5 sacks in just eight games played, one forced fumble and 58 tackles (eight for loss), and while he's had to battle a groin injury to take the field for Seattle, he's been a significant improvement.

He's also been a loss in the locker room for the Jets, something even Darnold halfway admitted this week.

"When he's here, you feel his energy," Darnold said. "When he's not, you have other guys step up and other guys are able to lead. Obviously there's some days where you miss the energy but we have a lot of good players here and guys that bring a lot of good energy to our locker room."

The meeting lacks a little bit of spice now that Adams' former defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, is no longer in town after being fired this week. Adams downplayed the significance of the reunion -- "I'm not worried about them, I'm worried about fixing these mistakes and getting better," he said -- but he did tell the All Things Covered podcast he "fought depression" during the toughest of days in New York, adding "they do not want to win" in reference to the Jets. There's still some juice to this.

Adams' Seahawks need a win after falling in surprise fashion to the Giants on Sunday. Adams could use one to feel better about his current team -- and about his departure from his old one.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Alex Smith overcomes 'gusher' of leg wound in leading Washington to stunning win

﻿Alex Smith﻿'s Washington Football Team was trailing by two scores and his leg was gushing. Smith made the most of the moment, overcoming the wound to lead his team to an unlikely victory over the Steelers.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen shines on prime-time stage in complete victory

The Buffalo Bills ended a long losing streak on Monday Night Football thanks to the spectacular performance of quarterback Josh Allen.
news

'Euphoria' reigns for Washington following upset of Steelers

A win would've made the Steelers 12-0 for the first time in franchise history, but the Washington Football Team had other plans. Ron Rivera spoke poignantly about his team's shocking upset after the game.
news

What we learned from Washington, Bills wins on Monday

Washington rallied from 14 points down, led by its defense and a big day from Alex Smith to hand the Steelers their first loss of the season.
news

Bengals S Shawn Williams, Titans DE Teair Tart each suspended one game

The NFL has suspended Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Tennessee Titans defensive end Teair Tart one game for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, the league announced Monday evening.
news

Ravens activate QB Lamar Jackson from reserve/COVID-19 list

Ahead of their Tuesday game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens announced they have activated quarterback ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Inactive reports for Monday's Week 13 NFL doubleheader: Washington-Steelers, Bills-49ers

The full inactive reports for Monday's Week 13 NFL doubleheader featuring the Washington Football Team at the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills at the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Chargers plan to evaluate HC Anthony Lynn after season 

Anthony Lynn will remain the Los Angeles Chargers' coach, at least for now. Ian Rapoport reports that no head coaching change is imminent, as the organization has a tremendous amount of respect for Lynn and would prefer to evaluate everything at the end of the year.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

New York Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters that quarterback Daniel Jones will have "every opportunity" to play in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday.
news

NFL informs teams of COVID-19 guidelines for head coach, GM interview process

The NFL informed teams Monday that interviews with candidates for head coach, general manager and other football positions must be conducted virtually until the candidate's team and the hiring team are out of the playoffs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel among 8 Panthers players landing on reserve/COVID-19 list

Wideouts D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel are among eight Panthers players being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL