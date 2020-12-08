Sam Darnold: 'We got our hands full' with return of Jamal Adams

﻿Jamal Adams﻿ lost to a team hailing from New York on Sunday, but the one whose colors he once wore still awaits him.

That meeting comes in Week 14. His former teammates are aware of what's ahead.

"Obviously, Jamal presents a challenge for everyone," Jets quarterback ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ said Monday on a conference call, via the New York Post. "For our tight ends, our receivers, our line, myself, our running backs. He's a really, really good player, physical player, super smart as well. So we got our hands full there. We're excited to not just face him but face a really good Seattle defense."

Whether it was because of stalled contract negotiations, multiple rounds of trade rumors, or the Jets' general ineptitude in recent years, Adams is in Seattle because he no longer wanted to be in New York. He found his freedom via offseason trade, which he essentially forced on the Jets, and has seen highs and lows in his first season with Pete Carroll's team.

Statistically, he's producing at a similar rate. Adams has a career-high 7.5 sacks in just eight games played, one forced fumble and 58 tackles (eight for loss), and while he's had to battle a groin injury to take the field for Seattle, he's been a significant improvement.

He's also been a loss in the locker room for the Jets, something even Darnold halfway admitted this week.

"When he's here, you feel his energy," Darnold said. "When he's not, you have other guys step up and other guys are able to lead. Obviously there's some days where you miss the energy but we have a lot of good players here and guys that bring a lot of good energy to our locker room."

The meeting lacks a little bit of spice now that Adams' former defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, is no longer in town after being fired this week. Adams downplayed the significance of the reunion -- "I'm not worried about them, I'm worried about fixing these mistakes and getting better," he said -- but he did tell the All Things Covered podcast he "fought depression" during the toughest of days in New York, adding "they do not want to win" in reference to the Jets. There's still some juice to this.