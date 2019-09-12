Sam Darnold to miss Browns-Jets with mononucleosis

"I don't want to put predictions on anything," Gase said. "I'm just glad we've got the bye week when we do."
Darnold completed 28 of 41 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' 17-16 loss to the Bills this past Sunday. Gase said the 22-year-old became alarmed in the days following after noticing he'd lost about five pounds. An extended absence might be a heavy one for the Jets, whose three games coming out the bye are against the Eagles, Cowboys and the Patriots again.
Gase confirmed Siemian will get the starting nod on Monday night in New York. Siemian last started, and played, in 2017 with the Broncos. The Northwestern product took over for a retired Peyton Manning a year prior and went 13-11 in 24 starts for Denver. He spent the 2018 season with the Vikings but didn't appear in a game. The fifth-year QB has a career completion percentage of 59.3, throwing 30 touchdowns to 24 interceptions.
Darnold isn't the only ailing Jet. Running back Le'Veon Bell underwent an MRI on a sore shoulder and did not practice Thursday. But good news for the Jets: Bell said Thursday night his shoulder is fine and he should be ready for Monday's game.
Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle), defensive end John-Franklin Myers (foot), offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), whom the Jets traded for Tuesday, were also sidelined Thursday. Safety Jamal Adams (hip) was limited.