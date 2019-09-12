Around the NFL

Sam Darnold to miss Browns-Jets with mononucleosis

Published: Sep 12, 2019 at 03:34 AM

Sam Darnold is out, Trevor Siemian is in.

Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters Darnold will miss Monday night's game against the Browns because he has mononucleosis. There is a chance New York's starting quarterback will also be out Week 3 against the Patriots, ahead of the team's bye.

"I don't want to put predictions on anything," Gase said. "I'm just glad we've got the bye week when we do."

Darnold completed 28 of 41 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' 17-16 loss to the Bills this past Sunday. Gase said the 22-year-old became alarmed in the days following after noticing he'd lost about five pounds. An extended absence might be a heavy one for the Jets, whose three games coming out the bye are against the Eagles, Cowboys and the Patriots again.

Gase confirmed Siemian will get the starting nod on Monday night in New York. Siemian last started, and played, in 2017 with the Broncos. The Northwestern product took over for a retired Peyton Manning a year prior and went 13-11 in 24 starts for Denver. He spent the 2018 season with the Vikings but didn't appear in a game. The fifth-year QB has a career completion percentage of 59.3, throwing 30 touchdowns to 24 interceptions.

Darnold isn't the only ailing Jet. Running back Le'Veon Bell underwent an MRI on a sore shoulder and did not practice Thursday. But good news for the Jets: Bell said Thursday night his shoulder is fine and he should be ready for Monday's game.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle), defensive end John-Franklin Myers (foot), offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), whom the Jets traded for Tuesday, were also sidelined Thursday. Safety Jamal Adams (hip) was limited.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants' WR Collin Johnson (Achilles) placed on injured reserve, WR Sterling Shepard back at practice

The New York Giants received some bad news on the injury front, losing WR Collin Johnson for the season, but also got some good news in the form of Sterling Shepard's return to the practice field and the claiming of Jaylon Moore off waivers.

news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley: J.C. Jackson underwent surgery to address discomfort, not ankle injury

Eyebrows were raised when it was announced Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent an ankle procedure this week, but head coach Brandon Staley downplayed an serious issue with his high-priced free agent.

news

Bengals' Joe Burrow to fully participate in joint practice with Rams, happy to have Jessie Bates back

Joe Burrow told reporters Wednesday that he will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which will be shared with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith to start preseason finale vs. Cowboys

Has Geno Smith won the Seahawks' starting quarterback job? It might not be official, but it now feels as close to that as possible.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 24

Veteran linebacker Trey Flowers is set to work out for the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking today.

news

Shaquem Griffin announces retirement from football, accepts position within NFL's Legends Community

Upon the announcement of his retirement after four seasons in the NFL, former Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin revealed he has accepted a position to join the league's NFL Legends Community.

news

Former Cardinals, Chargers head coach Don Coryell named coach/contributor finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Don Coryell, one of the most revolutionary offensive coaches in NFL history, was announced on Wednesday as a coach/contributor finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

news

Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo: 'Any scenario is possible' as roster cutdown day approaches

Cutdown day for NFL clubs to reduce rosters to 53 players is less than a week away, and Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the 49ers.

news

Sammy Watkins on his previous QBs: 'I've never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers'

New Packers WR Sammy Watkins has played with MVP quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson the past four seasons and now gets to catch passes from back-to-back winner Aaron Rodgers.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams details winning at line of scrimmage: 'I put my Terminator mask on'

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has hopes of winning a championship in Las Vegas and making the Hall of Fame, and his ability to be flexible in his routes off the line of scrimmage is a big reason why those goals are attainable.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen aiming to improve ball placement in 2022: 'I gotta be honed in on that'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has improved every year he's been in the league. Now an MVP favorite, Allen is setting his sights on ball placement and situational awareness.

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: 'We're going places'

Dan Campbell is back at it with another resounding speech, Jamaal Williams is chirping away in a joint practice and the Lions might just pull out a preseason win. Brendan Walker recaps the latest episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE