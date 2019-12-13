Around the NFL

Sam Darnold: 'So many ifs' in Jets' loss to Ravens

Published: Dec 12, 2019 at 11:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The 42-21 final score won't convey the reality that the New York Jets had a chance to keep Thursday night's bout with the Baltimore Ravens close. In the end, they blew that chance, letting Lamar Jackson gallop away with the blowout.

"Especially in the first half, we had a chance," quarterback Sam Darnold said, via the team's official website. "It just got away from us. If we executed better ... so many ifs ... if we just played better, if I had back some throws that I missed, it could've been a whole different game."

The Jets are a team of 'ifs' wrapped in a season of 'ifs' cloaked in decades of 'ifs.' Thursday night was no different.

In the first half, Gang Green actually moved the ball, giving them multiple chances to keep the game close. After the Ravens opened the scoring with a TD, Sam Ficken had a 49-yard field goal attempt tipped for a miss. Baltimore then took a 13-0 lead. After the teams traded scores to make it 21-7, New York then marched on a nearly eight-minute drive but couldn't find the end zone, turning it over at the 7-yard-line. Opportunity wasted.

"I mean, whenever we get in the red zone and we don't come away with points, especially if I turn the ball over, it's never good." Darnold said. "Especially against a team like that."

The Jets would have one more chance for points before the half ended, getting down to the Ravens' 25-yard-line, but a brutal Darnold INT squandered another chance before the half.

The defense did its job early in the third quarter forcing two quick Baltimore punts, but the offense couldn't get grooving, totaling 20 total yards and one first down on three third-quarter drives. Ball game.

"We knew coming into this game how we had to play," coach Adam Gase said. "We knew we had to be great in time of possession, great ball security, and when we got the ball in the red zone, we had to score touchdowns. We just didn't do it. We didn't finish that one drive and then threw the interception at the end of the half."

Le'Veon Bell had his best night in a Jets jersey, totaling 87 rushing yards on 21 carries -- it likely helped slightly that he was one player who hadn't played four days prior, missing Sunday's game due to the flu. But for the most part, the Jets offense looked sick.

Darnold's performance was a microcosm of his season: up and down with high-wave moments but far too many lows. Darnold finished 18 of 32 for 218 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT. The 18 completions marked his fewest since Week 7 versus New England and he threw his fewest passing yards (218) since Week 8 at Jacksonville. Since the Jets' three-game win streak, Darnold has struggled to move the ball, as the Jets have averaged just 16.3 points per game in their last three tilts, losing two.

"Yeah, whenever you lose a game, especially in the fashion we did," Darnold said, "every man in here should be sad, frustrated, unhappy, all those words."

The Jets have been all those negative words for far too long. In another lost season, Thursday night was yet the latest indication of how far they are from flipping those frustrated, unhappy feelings into positives.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on QB Joe Burrow (calf): 'I don't want him there' in Week 1 if he's not 100%

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase made it clear Friday he does not want Joe Burrow back in Week 1 if his quarterback isn't 100 percent in regard to his calf injury.  
news

Patriots OLB Matthew Judon getting adjusted contract, increasing guaranteed money to $14M in 2023

Matthew Judon has reached an agreement with the Patriots to adjust his current contract and up his fully guaranteed money from $2 million to $14 million for the 2023 season, effectively ending the outside linebacker's hold-in, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Friday, per a source.
news

Bengals LB Logan Wilson agrees to terms on four-year extension worth up to $37.25M

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson has agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth up to $37.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal averages $11.2 million over the first two new years of the contract, and will keep the rising star in orange and black through the the 2027 season.
news

Colts signing running back Kenyan Drake amid Jonathan Taylor uncertainty

Amid the uncertainty with Jonathan Taylor, the Colts have added another name to their backfield. Running back Kenyan Drake is signing with Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per Drake's agent.
news

Cowboys signing S Malik Hooker to three-year extension worth $24 million

Safety Malik Hooker is signing a three-year extension with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The extension is worth $24 million, with $16.5 million in guaranteed money and an $8 million signing bonus which Hooker will collect this month, per Rapoport.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara suspended three games for role in February 2022 incident in Las Vegas

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was suspended for the first three games of the 2023 regular season by the NFL on Friday for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill quips about CB Eli Apple signing: 'Now I get to embarrass him every day'

Eli Apple and Tyreek Hill had some long-standing beef, but now that they're Dolphins teammates, Hill said it's all water under the bridge. But the Pro Bowl wideout couldn't resist getting in a zinger. 
news

Alvin Kamara says he 'embarrassed' Saints, NFL in Las Vegas incident

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara publicly addressed his February 2022 incident in Las Vegas for the first time on Friday, telling reporters that he regretted his actions that day and that his meeting this week with Commissioner Roger Goodell went well.
news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: A.J. Brown, Eagles 'respect' 49ers; Matt Ryan at Falcons practice

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Rams OC Mike LaFleur: Cooper Kupp day to day with hamstring injury, will 'be back in the right time'

Cooper Kupp﻿ left Tuesday's practice with a hamstring injury, but Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur isn't fretting about the star receiver's status.
news

Bears finalizing deal with veteran TE Marcedes Lewis

The Big Dog is a Bear. The Chicago Bears are finalizing a deal with veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More