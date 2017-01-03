Sam Darnold, Saquon Barkley steal show in Rose Bowl

» USC CB Adoree' Jackson had an up-and-down game before exiting with an ankle injury at the end of the third quarter. He picked off a ball in the first quarter after it deflected off of a PSU receiver. He also flashed his playmaking ability on offense and in the return game. However, as has been the case throughout the year, Jackson also gave up some plays while in coverage. He was beat by Godwin for a touchdown and he also allowed a couple catches over the middle of the field. He's still a work in progress as a cornerback, but NFL evaluators love his upside. Fortunately, it sounds like his injury wasn't severe and shouldn't have an effect on his upcoming decision about staying at USC or pursuing his professional career.