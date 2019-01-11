Sam Darnold on Adam Gase: I feel 'really, really good'

"I feel really good about it -- really, really good," quarterback Sam Darnold said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. "I'm really, really excited about where this team can go with him as the head coach, especially offensively. We obviously have talent on our team and I think with his offense and with his mind for the game and our ability to go out there and score touchdowns, the sky is the limit for us. I really do believe that."