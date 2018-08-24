Around the NFL

Sam Darnold looks strong in bid to win Jets' QB job

Published: Aug 24, 2018 at 04:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

It's clear the New York Jets are eyeing Sam Darnold as their Week 1 starting quarterback based on the amount of playing time he had against the cross-town rival Giants on Friday night.

The question is: Did Darnold do enough against the Giants to convince coach Todd Bowles he should be the team's starter?

Darnold put in a solid, steady performance over the nearly three full quarters he played in the Jets' 22-16 loss. His final line wasn't spectacular -- 8-of-16 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown.

He shined, however, in areas most rookies struggle in. He had no turnovers, held onto the ball, made smart decisions on passes and looked comfortable running the offense.

Darnold's solid execution of the fundamentals might not lead to a cornucopia of instant regular-season success, but it might be enough for him to nail down the starting QB job. After all, teams don't draft a QB at No. 3 overall without giving him an automatic tiebreaker in a too-close-to-call position battle.

"Anytime you go down the field and score against a good defense, that's a good thing," Jets coach Todd Bowles said. "For the most part, he did his job."

Darnold's 12-yard touchdown pass to Terrelle Pryor in the first half showed his decisiveness and ability to stand up in a collapsing pocket. A few three-and-outs showed he won't be some sort of instant offensive savior for the Jets.

Teddy Bridgewater entered the game late in the third quarter and went three-and-out on his first possession behind the starting O-line. He managed to complete 11 of 15 passes for 104 yards but failed to punch it into the end zone at the end of a late-game drive. Still, it was another strong showing for a quarterback that continues to underline his starting credentials. We could see plenty of playing time for Bridgewater in the final preseason game next week.

"Teddy did a good job, as well," Bowles said. "[He] kept us in the ballgame until the end, so I was pleased with him as well."

As for the team, it remains to be seen how far Friday's game goes in deciding the Jets' QB question. Bowles is in no rush to make a decision.

"We got two weeks to make the decision, so when we come to it, we'll come to it," Bowles said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: 'We have a lot of good in-house options' for vacant OC, DC positions

Following Philadelphia's Super Bowl run, Nick Sirianni is need of replacing OC Shane Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon, and Eagles head coach believes there are suitable replacements in-house.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon wants to build around 'elite' QB Kyler Murray in Arizona

A new era has begun in Arizona and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill spoke on Thursday about why he believed new coach Jonathan Gannon was the right person for the job, especially to help quarterback Kyler Murray grow. Gannon calls Murray a "problem" from the eyes of a defensive coordinator.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson undergoes surgery to repair torn adductor, faces 10-12 week recovery

Eagles RT Lane Johnson underwent surgery for the torn adductor he'd been playing through during the 2022 playoffs and faces a 10-12 week recovery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

KaVontae Turpin's goal for 2023: I'll show Cowboys they 'have no choice but to use me on offense'

After making waves as a kick returner in his first season with the Cowboys, KaVontae Turpin hopes to carve out a larger role in Dallas' offense in 2023.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson explains decision to return to Detroit: 'It just made sense. Don't ruin a good thing'

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson explained his decision to forgo other opportunities to stay in Detroit, saying the team has too good of a thing going.

news

Rams aim to help spread Kenny Washington's story of re-integrating the NFL with new film

Kenny Washington re-integrated the NFL in 1946 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Today, the team is hoping a new film will help spread awareness of what Washington accomplished, Brooke Cersosimo writes.

news

Ex-Jets, Bills coach Rex Ryan emerges as top candidate for Broncos DC job

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.

news

Buccaneers hiring Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers are hiring Dave Canales, the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach, as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Vikings DC Brian Flores says he is 'aggressive by nature' as he looks to turn Minnesota's defense around

Brian Flores arrived in Minnesota with the goal of transforming the Vikings' 31st-ranked defense from a liability to a weapon. One way to do so: Be more aggressive. Flores told reporters Wednesday he is "aggressive by nature," and he isn't afraid to dial up the pressure in order to get the job done.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sends message to doubters: 'In our rebuilding year we're world champs'

The theme, while it may include a bit of revisionist history, was clear Wednesday: The Chiefs were out to prove the doubters wrong in 2022. The Chiefs reveled in their glory during Wednesday's parade in Kansas City, and didn't shy from acknowledging what motivated them on their journey to another Lombardi Trophy.

news

Highlights from Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII victory parade

Just days after the biggest game of the year, the Chiefs took to the streets of Kansas City to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory with none other than the fans. Here is all the action from the parade and what the players had to say at the podium.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE