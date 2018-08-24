Sam Darnold looks strong in bid to win Jets' QB job

Teddy Bridgewater entered the game late in the third quarter and went three-and-out on his first possession behind the starting O-line. He managed to complete 11 of 15 passes for 104 yards but failed to punch it into the end zone at the end of a late-game drive. Still, it was another strong showing for a quarterback that continues to underline his starting credentials. We could see plenty of playing time for Bridgewater in the final preseason game next week.