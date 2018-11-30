Around the NFL

Sam Darnold listed as questionable for Sunday

Nov 30, 2018
Sam Darnold is moving closer toward return, but it remains to be seen whether he'll play on Sunday.

The New York Jets listed the rookie quarterback as questionable for the team's Week 13 contest against the Tennessee Titans as he continues to rehab from a foot injury that has kept him out the last two games.

Jets coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday he's "kind of" already decided who will start at quarterback, but he isn't announcing which way he's leaning until Sunday. Darnold was limited in practice Friday for the third straight day. If Darnold doesn't go, Josh McCown will be under center again for New York.

Darnold told reporters earlier this week he hoped to play Sunday. The Jets, however, don't want to rush the signal-caller back. A source told NFL Network Insider Rapoport earlier this week that Week 14 is a more likely return date than this Sunday against the Titans.

It remains to be seen if Darnold will make his return this week as the Jets look to avoid being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

UPDATE:NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday evening Darnold may attempt to work out during pregame to attempt to convince Bowles to start him, but the team remains committed to making sure Darnold's foot is 100 percent before he returns. McCown is still likely to start Sunday.

