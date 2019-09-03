Sam Darnold: Jets offense will be 'electric' in 2019

"It's not that I'm expecting there to be growing pains, but if there are, we're just going to roll with them," Darnold said. "We're going to play it one play at a time. If something happens during the course of a series, I might go to the sideline and tell Gase how I'm feeling back there, how the defense is responding and all of that. We're just going to try and figure things out. Right now, especially, we have a really good foundation for where we want to go."