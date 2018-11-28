Sam Darnold does QB drills for first time since injury

The New York Jets quarterback was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, as he took part in positional drills for the first time since suffering a foot injury in Week 9.
Video evidence:
The news is at least a baby step for the rookie to return.
Darnold had previously only been a spectator during drills since suffering the injury on Nov. 4.
"It was good. It was good to get back there in the huddle again and run some plays," Darnold said, per the team's official website.
Darnold says he's hopeful he'll be ready to play Sunday.
"At the same time, seeing how I feel every single day, assess it after every practice and go from there," Darnold said, per the New York Daily News. "It's a little sore, but nothing crazy. Just treating it."
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the Jets need to see how Darnold's foot responds to workouts before determining when the rookie can return. A source noted to Rapoport that Week 14 is a more likely return date than this Sunday against the Titans.
Participating in drills is the first step in getting Darnold back under center, but the Jets won't push their franchise signal-caller onto the field until he's fully ready.