 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Sam Darnold could be out until Week 14 for Jets

Published: Nov 25, 2018 at 01:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Sam Darnold could still be a couple weeks away from returning to the playing field for the New York Jets.

The rookie quarterback won't play Sunday because of a nagging foot injury, and a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that Darnold likely won't be back until Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills.

There's still a chance he could play next week against the Tennessee Titans, but the Jets want to see how he does on the practice field and make sure he's completely healthy before putting him back under center.

The No. 3 overall pick hasn't played since suffering his foot injury during a Week 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Despite optimism that the injury wouldn't linger past the team's bye week, Darnold didn't practice all week and was ruled out by the Jets for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Josh McCown is starting Sunday for the Jets.

Darnold has struggled through growing pains in his rookie season, completing just 55 percent of his passes for 214.9 yards per game with 14 interceptions to 11 touchdowns and a 68.3 passer rating, worst in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs pick up Chris Jones' contract option, retain right to franchise tag DT

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up the option on defensive tackle Chris Jones' contract, meaning they'll retain the right to franchise tag him this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.
news

Patrick Mahomes visits hospital to support children wounded at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes paid a visit to Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas City on Friday to lend his support to a family injured by gunfire during Wednesday's mass shooting at the end of the city's Super Bowl parade.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo being suspended two games for violating NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances; Raiders expected to release QB

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended two games for a violation of the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver plans to move Jalen Ramsey around more: 'Your ultimate chess piece'

Newly hired Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver noted Thursday that playing Ramsey on one side of the formation doesn't utilize the star to his full capability.
news

Patrick Peterson hoping to remain in Pittsburgh: 'Question is if the Steelers want me to finish with them'

Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson, 33, believes the versatility and availability he showed in 2023 warrants Pittsburgh bringing him back for the final year of his current contract. 
news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: 'I don't feel a step back' coming in 2024 with new coaching staff 

With the Seattle Seahawks' top three coaches all being first-timers at their positions, it'd be easy to assume the Seahawks could take a step backward in 2024, but general manager John Schneider wholly rejected that notion.
news

Bears release former Pro Bowlers Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair

The Bears on Thursday released OL Cody Whitehair and S Eddie Jackson, two of Chicago's longest-tenured players.
news

Kliff Kingsbury not out to prove himself as new Commanders OC: 'I do this because I enjoy the game'

New Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury was formally introduced on Thursday and the former Cardinals head coach detailed how his NFL return had nothing to do with proving doubters wrong. 
news

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 'I want to be the featured back' in New England

Rhamondre Stevenson says he'd like to be the featured running back for the New England Patriots as the 25-year-old enters the final year of his rookie contract.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New Falcons OC Zac Robinson: 'All options are on the table' at quarterback

New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is taking over and the focus remains on how the Falcons will answer that QB quandary in 2024. "All options are on the table," Robinson said Wednesday via ESPN.