Sam Bradford, Tyler Eifert head NFL's riskiest free agents of 2018

In Week 1 of the 2017 season, Bradford pitched a perfect game against the Saints. Seriously, it was a genuine masterpiece, as he completed 27 of his 32 passes (84.4 percent completion rate) for 346 yards and three touchdowns. Colleague Gregg Rosenthal grades every quarterback game of the season for his weekly QB Index column, and he had Bradford's opening statement as one of the highest-rated efforts of 2017. That was the kind of outing you look for from a former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick. A transcendent performance.