Sam Bradford takes first-team reps at Eagles practice

According to Eagles head coach Chip Kelly, the centerpiece of his offseason plan has been cleared for 11-on-11 drills.
"We don't have any restrictions on him," he told reporters Sunday morning, adding the quarterback is on track to start the team's first preseason game.
Bradford got off to a good start Sunday as he took every first-team rep under center, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, while backup quarterback Mark Sanchez took all second-team reps.
Outside of acquiring Marcus Mariota this offseason, a healthy Bradford has to be the best possible news for Kelly and his offense.
Amid a radical roster turnover, he envisioned a top-five caliber passer under center and, despite two brutal ACL tears in two seasons, Bradford has been viewed as a once-in-a-decade prospect by scouts and executives across the league.
NFL Media's Albert Breer also noted that Bradford is practicing without the balky knee brace he usually dons to protect his knee.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Tom Brady's lawsuit and debates which veteran players are most likely to be cut.