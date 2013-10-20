Sam Bradford suffers knee injury in Rams' Week 7 loss

Published: Oct 20, 2013 at 02:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The St. Louis Rams lost two key players in Sunday's 30-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Not long after defensive Chris Long was ejected for fighting, quarterback Sam Bradford was carted to the locker room with a knee injury.

With five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Bradford landed on his knees after he was pushed out of bounds by Panthers safety Mike Mitchell. In a game featuring short tempers and plenty of pushing and fighting, Mitchell's hit appeared to be clean.

The Rams announced that Bradford suffered a left knee injury. Two St. Louis Rams sources tell NFL Media columnist Michael Silver that they are bracing for bad news regarding Bradford's injury. The knee was swollen, and Bradford was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday. One source says he's "90 percent sure it's not good," and the other says the mood around the injury was "very negative."

"He was in significant pain on the sideline," coach Jeff Fishersaid following the game, via the Rams' official Twitter account.

Kellen Clemens entered the game as Bradford's replacement, but coach Jeff Fisher appeared to be waiving the white flag. Down 30-15 with just over four minutes remaining, coach Jeff Fisher opted to punt instead of going for a first down.

UPDATE: The MRI confirmed that Bradford has a torn ACL, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported late Sunday, citing two sources informed of the situation. The team is expected to work out several QBs on Monday.

