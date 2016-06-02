Sam Bradford organizes summer workout for Eagles

Sam Bradford went from trying to force his way out of Philadelphia to setting up a summer getaway for teammates.
The Eagles' current No. 1 quarterback is helping plan a throwing session for skill-position players during the July dead-period before training camp, per NJ.com's Matt Lombardo.
"A bunch of us are getting together in San Diego the first week of July," receiver Chris Givens said this week. "We're going to work out, throw and work on our camaraderie."
Givens, Jordan Matthews and Nelson Agholor are among those expected to attend in hopes of gaining better timing in the new offense before the real work begins.
"It's something we always like to make a point to try and do," Matthews added. "It's kind of on the quarterbacks to set and make the time. We'll be in San Diego because it's real easy because a lot of guys like Darren Sproles, Ryan Mathews and Zach Ertz are already out there anyway."
It's notable that Bradford is taking on a leadership role in a locker room he wanted out of a couple of weeks ago, after the team traded up to draft Carson Wentz. Apparently the Kumbaya sessions have paid off. Wentz might even be part of the summer workouts.
"We're still trying to work out all of the details," Wentz told NJ.com. "But as of right now, I'm going to try to get there."
See, world, Philly truly is the City of Brotherly Love.