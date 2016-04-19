Sam Bradford not worried about Eagles drafting a QB

Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford went through the ringer on Tuesday, doing his best to say he is not concerned about being traded or watching the Eagles move up in the draft to snag a quarterback.
Among the responses:
"I learned a long time ago to stay away from all that stuff," Bradford said. "It's not the first time I've gone through that situation like this. I'm not going to worry about anything I can't control. There's no reason into wasting any time or worry into that."
And then there was this: "Like I said, it's one of those things, regardless of what the situation is, I learned a long time ago, what's said outside this building really has no bearing on what actually happens here."
After Bradford signed a two-year, $36 million deal on March 1, the Eagles signed former Chiefs backup Chase Daniel to a three-year, $21 million deal a week later. And now that the Eagles are potentially entrenched in conversations to snag one of the top picks in the draft for a quarterback, Bradford must feel a little unwanted, right?
"All the conversations I had before free agency, after the season with (executive vice president) Howie (Roseman) and the people in this building -- I feel very good about their thoughts on me and my situation here," he said.
It makes us wonder what kind of loyalty Bradford really might end up having if Philadelphia ends up wanting to make him a franchise quarterback. This is the second season in a row his name has been shuffled in trade speculation and it's only his second season with the Eagles. It's his second head coach and a second head of personnel with the team. Perhaps even worse, there's a new backup who already knows the playbook front to back.
Bradford is saying all the right things because he can. Regardless of what happens, $22 million of his $36 million is guaranteed -- and that is the one thing he knows for certain.