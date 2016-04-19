Around the NFL

Sam Bradford not worried about Eagles drafting a QB

Published: Apr 19, 2016 at 07:22 AM

Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford went through the ringer on Tuesday, doing his best to say he is not concerned about being traded or watching the Eagles move up in the draft to snag a quarterback.

Among the responses:

"I learned a long time ago to stay away from all that stuff," Bradford said. "It's not the first time I've gone through that situation like this. I'm not going to worry about anything I can't control. There's no reason into wasting any time or worry into that."

And then there was this: "Like I said, it's one of those things, regardless of what the situation is, I learned a long time ago, what's said outside this building really has no bearing on what actually happens here."

After Bradford signed a two-year, $36 million deal on March 1, the Eagles signed former Chiefs backup Chase Daniel to a three-year, $21 million deal a week later. And now that the Eagles are potentially entrenched in conversations to snag one of the top picks in the draft for a quarterback, Bradford must feel a little unwanted, right?

"All the conversations I had before free agency, after the season with (executive vice president) Howie (Roseman) and the people in this building -- I feel very good about their thoughts on me and my situation here," he said.

It makes us wonder what kind of loyalty Bradford really might end up having if Philadelphia ends up wanting to make him a franchise quarterback. This is the second season in a row his name has been shuffled in trade speculation and it's only his second season with the Eagles. It's his second head coach and a second head of personnel with the team. Perhaps even worse, there's a new backup who already knows the playbook front to back.

Bradford is saying all the right things because he can. Regardless of what happens, $22 million of his $36 million is guaranteed -- and that is the one thing he knows for certain.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on earning second Super Bowl ring: 'It's a whole other feeling to get two'

Following the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, TE Travis Kelce fought back emotions when talking about beating his brother Jason and the effect the win will have on Andy Reid's legacy going forward.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid after winning Super Bowl LVII: 'I think I'm going to hang around'

Andy Reid, awash in celebratory confetti following his Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles, said he's staying put as the franchise's head coach.

news

Eagles CB James Bradberry on crucial third-down penalty: 'It was holding'

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry told reporters following Philadelphia's loss in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday that he held Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a crucial third down in the fourth quarter.

news

NFL community, fans react to Chiefs' 38-35 win over Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, on Sunday at an electric State Farm Stadium to win their second Super Bowl in four years. See the reactions of athletes, celebrities and notable figures across the country.

news

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVII MVP

Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl LVII Most Valuable Player on Sunday following the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Chiefs overcome 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Eagles, capture Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in a high-scoring shootout to capture their second Super Bowl victory in four years on Sunday.

news

Super Bowl LVII inactives: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The full inactive report for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12.

news

Derek Carr informs Raiders he won't accept trade to Saints; Las Vegas expected to release QB

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr informed the team he won't accept a trade before his contract deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Las Vegas is expected to release the QB, Rapoport added.

news

Ravens DE Calais Campbell wants Lamar Jackson to return in 2023: 'He needs to stay in Baltimore'

During Super Bowl LVII Sunday's "NFL GameDay Morning," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell made his pitch for quarterback Lamar Jackson to stay with Baltimore for the 2023 NFL season and beyond.

news

Texans hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator

The Houston Texans are hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.

news

Austin Ekeler hopes OC Kellen Moore helps Chargers find consistency: 'We've got unfinished business'

Chargers running back is "salty" about the team's wild-card collapse, and he hopes new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore can help Los Angeles develop the necessary consistency for a deep postseason run in the future.

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones: 'Jordan Love is definitely ready' if Aaron Rodgers doesn't return to Green Bay

Packers running back Aaron Jones feels good about his situation with the team and feels he will return to Green Bay. He also believes Jordan Love is ready if Aaron Rodgers doesn't return alongside him.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE