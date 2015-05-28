Around the NFL

Sam Bradford no lock to open season as Eagles' QB

Published: May 28, 2015 at 01:45 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

As it turns out, the Philadelphia Eagles traded their starting quarterback and a second-round draft pick in exchange for an injured quarterback who might be banished to the sidelines in Week 1.

Although coach Chip Kelly noted that Sam Bradford is "on schedule" in his rehab from a second ACL surgery, the team's new signal-caller walked with a pronounced limp on Thursday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bradford has acknowledged that this ACL recovery has been more laborious than last offseason's rehab.

The health of Bradford's knee isn't the lone factor in the Eagles' quarterback equation.

Kelly also confirmed Mark Sanchez's early-May assertion that the starting job is open to competition.

Whether that means Bradford will split first-team reps evenly with Sanchez remains to be seen in training camp. This week's primary takeaway from Philadelphia, though, is that Bradford is far from a lock to open the season under center.

Here's what else we learned in Thursday's OTAs:

  1. Less than 24 hours after releasing a statement insisting his absence from OTAs had "nothing to do with being traded," Adrian Petersonunfurled a Twitter jeremiad ostensibly designed to convince the organization to guarantee a significant portion of the three years and $45 million remaining on his contract. The irony, of course, is that Peterson would rather the Vikingsnot honor his contract, so he could gain his freedom and draw a paycheck from the team of his choice.
  1. For the second time in three years, the Broncos are turning to a backup plan at left tackle. Four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Clady will likely miss the entire 2015 season after tearing his ACL in Wednesday's practice. Denver could have as many as four new starters on the offensive line in Week 1.
  1. Although he has yet to sign his franchise-tag tender, Dez Bryantshowed up to Valley Ranch for Cowboys' OTAs and reportedly participated in individual drills. It's a positive sign for an unsigned player who has no obligation to join his teammates.
  1. In other Cowboys news, rookie La'el Collins has been thrown into the fire at right tackle with starter Doug Free recovering from offseason ankle surgery.
  1. Three-time Pro Bowl safety Jairus Byrd was full-go in Thursday's practice for the first time since a torn lateral meniscus ended his New Orleans debut season in Week 5.
  1. Seeking fresh legs in the wide receiver corps, the Saints have had Brandon Coleman and Seantavius Jones mixing in with the first-team offense. Coleman and Jones have been on our radar since coach Sean Payton made it clear earlier this offseason that he's counting on them to contribute in 2015.
  1. The Packers will continue to experiment with Clay Matthewsat inside linebacker in base personnel packages. Coach Mike McCarthy was careful to point out, however, that Matthews won't be limited to one position. "He's a great pass-rusher, and he's going to continue to play as many different positions as we could possibly get out of him," McCarthy said. "We need to utilize Clay as much as we can."
  1. Matthews isn't the only veteran assigned a new position. Walter Thurmond of the Eagles, formerly a Seahawks slot cornerback, is transitioning to safety in Philadelphia. It's an interesting move for a team that has had trouble getting quality safety play opposite Malcolm Jenkins.
  1. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that second-year wide receiver Michael Campanaro will miss the rest of OTAs with a slight tear in his quadriceps. Per the Baltimore Sun, the tear is slight enough that Campanaro is expected back for training camp.
  1. Buccaneers backup quarterback Mike Glennon is happy in Tampa and won't ask for a trade this summer.
  1. The Colts rookie class has made quite the first impression. After watching speedy first-round wideout Phillip Dorsettsteal the spotlight earlier this month, fourth-round safety Clayton Geathers is exceeding expectations. Coach Chuck Pagano is already mixing Geathers in with the first-team defense, while adding a dime-package linebacker role to his responsibilities. It's similar to the role Cardinals first-round pick Deone Bucannon played last season.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes talks Super Bowl MVP, says ankle won't hold him back this offseason

A day after winning Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked to the media about winning Super Bowl MVP and his ankle injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chiefs' Harrison Butker bounces back from early miss to kick game-winning FG in Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker says it was a kicker's dream to be able to kick a game-winning field goal in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney on Super Bowl LVII performance: 'It is the biggest game of my life'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney only had three touches in Sunday's Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles and said it was the "biggest game of his life."

news

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton says he dreamt of scoring TD, winning Super Bowl: 'For it to happen, it's surreal'

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton offered a compelling case to be named MVP following his performance in Super Bowl LVII, which included a game-altering fumble return touchdown against the Eagles.

news

Who could Super Bowl champion Chiefs face to kick off 2023 season?

With the Chiefs coming back from a 10-point halftime deficit to win their second Super Bowl in the last four seasons, Kevin Patra takes a look at Kansas City's possible opponents to kick off its title defense in 2023.

news

Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement following Super Bowl LVII victory

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement through Instagram on Sunday following Kansas City's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on earning second Super Bowl ring: 'It's a whole other feeling to get two'

Following the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, TE Travis Kelce fought back emotions when talking about beating his brother Jason and the effect the win will have on Andy Reid's legacy going forward.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid after winning Super Bowl LVII: 'I think I'm going to hang around'

Andy Reid, awash in celebratory confetti following his Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles, said he's staying put as the franchise's head coach.

news

Eagles CB James Bradberry on crucial third-down penalty: 'It was holding'

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry told reporters following Philadelphia's loss in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday that he held Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a crucial third down in the fourth quarter.

news

NFL community, fans react to Chiefs' 38-35 win over Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, on Sunday at an electric State Farm Stadium to win their second Super Bowl in four years. See the reactions of athletes, celebrities and notable figures across the country.

news

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVII MVP

Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl LVII Most Valuable Player on Sunday following the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE