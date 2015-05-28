Sam Bradford no lock to open season as Eagles' QB

As it turns out, the Philadelphia Eagles traded their starting quarterback and a second-round draft pick in exchange for an injured quarterback who might be banished to the sidelines in Week 1.
Although coach Chip Kelly noted that Sam Bradford is "on schedule" in his rehab from a second ACL surgery, the team's new signal-caller walked with a pronounced limp on Thursday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Bradford has acknowledged that this ACL recovery has been more laborious than last offseason's rehab.
Kelly also confirmed Mark Sanchez's early-May assertion that the starting job is open to competition.
Whether that means Bradford will split first-team reps evenly with Sanchez remains to be seen in training camp. This week's primary takeaway from Philadelphia, though, is that Bradford is far from a lock to open the season under center.
Here's what else we learned in Thursday's OTAs:
- Less than 24 hours after releasing a statement insisting his absence from OTAs had "nothing to do with being traded," Adrian Petersonunfurled a Twitter jeremiad ostensibly designed to convince the organization to guarantee a significant portion of the three years and $45 million remaining on his contract. The irony, of course, is that Peterson would rather the Vikingsnot honor his contract, so he could gain his freedom and draw a paycheck from the team of his choice.
- For the second time in three years, the Broncos are turning to a backup plan at left tackle. Four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Clady will likely miss the entire 2015 season after tearing his ACL in Wednesday's practice. Denver could have as many as four new starters on the offensive line in Week 1.
- Although he has yet to sign his franchise-tag tender, Dez Bryantshowed up to Valley Ranch for Cowboys' OTAs and reportedly participated in individual drills. It's a positive sign for an unsigned player who has no obligation to join his teammates.
- In other Cowboys news, rookie La'el Collins has been thrown into the fire at right tackle with starter Doug Free recovering from offseason ankle surgery.
- Three-time Pro Bowl safety Jairus Byrd was full-go in Thursday's practice for the first time since a torn lateral meniscus ended his New Orleans debut season in Week 5.
- Seeking fresh legs in the wide receiver corps, the Saints have had Brandon Coleman and Seantavius Jones mixing in with the first-team offense. Coleman and Jones have been on our radar since coach Sean Payton made it clear earlier this offseason that he's counting on them to contribute in 2015.
- The Packers will continue to experiment with Clay Matthewsat inside linebacker in base personnel packages. Coach Mike McCarthy was careful to point out, however, that Matthews won't be limited to one position. "He's a great pass-rusher, and he's going to continue to play as many different positions as we could possibly get out of him," McCarthy said. "We need to utilize Clay as much as we can."
- Matthews isn't the only veteran assigned a new position. Walter Thurmond of the Eagles, formerly a Seahawks slot cornerback, is transitioning to safety in Philadelphia. It's an interesting move for a team that has had trouble getting quality safety play opposite Malcolm Jenkins.
- Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that second-year wide receiver Michael Campanaro will miss the rest of OTAs with a slight tear in his quadriceps. Per the Baltimore Sun, the tear is slight enough that Campanaro is expected back for training camp.
- The Colts rookie class has made quite the first impression. After watching speedy first-round wideout Phillip Dorsettsteal the spotlight earlier this month, fourth-round safety Clayton Geathers is exceeding expectations. Coach Chuck Pagano is already mixing Geathers in with the first-team defense, while adding a dime-package linebacker role to his responsibilities. It's similar to the role Cardinals first-round pick Deone Bucannon played last season.
