Sam Bradford more confident after full offseason

"Obviously last year was pretty unique, I have never been in that situation, and I don't think many people have been in that situation," Bradford said. "But just to be here this offseason, to be able to go through the program, go through the meetings, the installs, really sit down and learn this offense and what we're trying to do, it's a much better situation than showing up here however many days, eight or nine, before the first game last year and trying to learn everything on the fly."