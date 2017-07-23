Around the NFL

Sam Bradford more confident after full offseason

Published: Jul 23, 2017
Last year, the Minnesota Vikingsperformed a blockbuster trade for former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford following Teddy Bridgewater's devastating knee injury. The deal was completed days before the 2016 regular season, leaving Bradford to master a brand-new playbook immediately.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick told Sid Hartman of The Star Tribune he's feeling more confident entering the 2017 season after having a complete offseason with the team.

"Obviously last year was pretty unique, I have never been in that situation, and I don't think many people have been in that situation," Bradford said. "But just to be here this offseason, to be able to go through the program, go through the meetings, the installs, really sit down and learn this offense and what we're trying to do, it's a much better situation than showing up here however many days, eight or nine, before the first game last year and trying to learn everything on the fly."

Of his six playing seasons in the pros, Bradford's first season in Minnesota (his third team) marked his best yet, statistically (395 for 552, 3,877 passing yards, 20 touchdowns).

"I think the later we got in the year the better I felt with it," he said. "Obviously going through the change that we did kind of halfway through the season [the resignation of Norv Turner as offensive coordinator], having worked with [new offensive coordinator] Pat [Shurmur], I think that really helped me just because we have a really good relationship and I felt like we were able to communicate. Towards the end of the year I felt like I had a pretty good grasp on things."

Vikingsveterans report to training camp on Wednesday, July 26.

