Sam Bradford likely to miss two games with injuries

It's Sanchize time in Philadelphia.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Eagles starter Sam Bradford will likely miss next Sunday's game against the Buccaneers as well as the team's Thanksgiving matchup against the Lions after suffering a separated shoulder and a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
Mark Sanchez, who replaced Bradford on Sunday and threw a crushing red-zone interception, is expected to start both games. The Eagles are 4-5, a half-game behind the Giants in the sleepy NFC East.
Perhaps Sanchez can use this opportunity to exorcise some Turkey Day demons. Sanchez's career nadir occurred with the Jets on Thanksgiving 2012. Yep, the infamous Butt-Fumble.