Sam Bradford gives Minnesota Vikings' offense new dimension

It wasn't merely about the numbers he produced in Sunday night's 17-14 win over Green Bay (Bradford completed 22 of 31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns). This was about the way he dropped passes into tight coverage, the ease he displayed in firing darts across the field, the toughness he revealed when he went to the locker room in the first half with an injured left hand and returned to do even more damage. Bradford also thrived as the Vikings were christening the new U.S. Bank Stadium against their hated NFC North rivals. It was the type of performance that put Minnesota right back into the conversation as postseason contenders. It also said something that Bradford was more eager to celebrate his teammates than his own success in such adverse circumstances.