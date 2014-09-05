Sam Bradford gets emotional about knee injury

An emotional Sam Bradford met with the media Thursday for the first time since tearing his ACL for the second time in two seasons.
The St. Louis Rams' quarterback said the tear in the Aug. 23 preseason game didn't feel at all like the first time he tore his ACL, which caused the optimism from the coaching staff immediately following the game.
Bradford said he plans to rehab and be around the team after undergoing surgery. With the quarterback set to make about $13 million in 2015, the Rams have a big question mark looming at the NFL's most important position. Bradford, however, isn't ready to talk about the future yet.
"You know, I can't focus on that right now," Bradford said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "I think it's a little too soon. I haven't even thought that far ahead. It's still pretty hard to comprehend (the injury) right now."
Bradford fought back tears as he talked about the disappointment of missing another season and gushed over what he called the most talented team he's been a part of.
"I think we finally had everything going in the right direction around here," he said. "... I was just so excited to get back out on the field and play with these guys.
"And from what we were able to do in OTAs and in training camp. I guess not knowing how it would've turned out this year is probably something that's gonna eat me up for a while."