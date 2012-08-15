Sam Bradford, Brian Schottenheimer speeding up Rams offense

"I think it's a matter of me going out and playing, and playing at a high level, and executing the way I know I can," he said. "It's one thing to go into a room and look at it on paper, and have someone ask you a question, and say this, this and this. It's a totally different thing to go out on to the field and take what you learned in the classroom, see the look you talked about, make the check, get to a play, and then make the right throw. It's just a matter of time."