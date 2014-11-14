Salute to Service: Vets stay active through Wounded Warrior Project

It was created in 2003. A group of veterans that were injured themselves saw men and women coming home that signed up or were enlisted. After 9/11 happened, they saw them coming home and identified with them immediately. They knew that they needed just comfort items -- items that you and I would probably take for granted on a daily basis. They started stuffing backpacks. They begged their way into hospitals where for veterans to deliver these backpacks. A day later they were getting calls to please deliver more backpacks. They also had the foresight to bring in their spouses because, as you can imagine, it's not just the life of the warrior that changes, but the life of the spouse or the caregiver that changes as well. The backpack program is still around through our relationship with Under Armour, which underwrites that program.