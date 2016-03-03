Around the NFL

Salary-cap space primer: Which teams are near ceiling?

Published: Mar 03, 2016 at 07:29 AM

It's always interesting to see how teams at the bottom of salary-cap space calculations fared the season before. It's also interesting to examine how their fortunes can potentially change with just a few cuts. Franchise and transition tag season has placed a few clubs in interesting positions with free agency approaching, but as many contract advisors in the NFL like to say, the salary cap is the biggest excuse teams have. Cap magic is almost always possible, and even teams deep in the red should be out in no time.

We also have unveiled our list of teams with the most amount of money to spend during free agency, citing the latest available league records and the salary-cap analysis site Spotrac. Here are the bottom five teams:

1. Washington Redskins

Cap Space:$-6,144,410

Outlook: This number looks scary but will be flattened out after the team readjusts. Placing the franchise tag on Kirk Cousins at $19,953,000 for one year while momentarily carrying Robert Griffin III on a $16.15 million hit makes things look far worse than they are. The truth is that Washington is in good shape, even if they decide to keep DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon at their current salaries.

2. Miami Dolphins

Cap Space:$-3,511,239

Outlook:Ndamukong Suh had a good season last year but for a non-edge rusher or skill position player, the $28.6 million cap number is absolutely ridiculous. We're assuming that new coach Adam Gase brought in a defensive coordinator that knows how to build a unit around Suh's strengths, but the rich deal raised questions from the very beginning. The Dolphins still have some more work to do after placing the transition tag ($12.734 million) on Olivier Vernon, unless a repeat of the Charles Clay incident happens again and frees them from the salary altogether.

3. Denver Broncos

Cap Space:$-1,812,589

Outlook: Like the Redskins, the Broncos are in better shape than they look. The team is carrying Peyton Manning at $21.5 million and Von Miller on the franchise tag number at $14.1 million. They can save more than $19 million if and when Manning is removed from the ledger. After that, the Broncos need to figure out what is happening next with DeMarcus Ware and key free agents like Malik Jackson.

4. New York Jets

Cap Space:$6,700,365

Outlook: A $15.7 million hit from tagging Muhammad Wilkerson places the Jets under $10 million for the moment. The team still has to make a move with Ryan Fitzpatrick and decide if they want to part ways with easy cap casualties like Jeff Cumberland. Darrelle Revis has a big number in 2016, which won't help matters but the team saved money with the release of Antonio Cromartie.

5. Buffalo Bills

Cap Space:$9,748,214

Outlook: The Bills got into a safe space with a few cuts, but franchising Cordy Glenn -- a massive expense -- brought them back down to reality. Richie Incognito will be the next expensive domino to fall. The move puts a lot of pressure on general manager Doug Whaley, who now understands what it's like to manage a Rex Ryan team. Star power dominates, as does a win-now attitude. Cap space, however, is usually at a premium. Remember the cap space hell John Idzik walked into after the Jets let go of Mike Tannenbaum?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Wild Card Weekend injury report

Check out each team's injury report for Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after one season

The Texans fired head coach David Culley on Thursday after one season with the team. The 66-year-old got his first head coaching opportunity in Houston in 2021, but it lasted just one campaign in which the Texans finished 4-13.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz: I'm not going to comment on who will be here next year

Chris Ballard spoke at length with reporters Thursday following Indianapolis' stunning, season-ending drubbing at the hands of the Jaguars. He was blunt in his assessment of the team and .
news

J.J. Watt 'very limited' in return to Cardinals practice, per HC Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that J.J. Watt was "very limited" in his return to practice ahead of Monday's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Steelers designate WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) to return from injured reserve

The Steelers could be receiving some receiving reinforcements for the postseason. ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ was designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice Thursday, the team announced.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 13

John Brown is back in the NFL just in time for a run to a ring. The WR signed with the Buccaneers this week. Plus, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Thursday.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo admits uncertain future on his mind ahead of 49ers' playoff game vs. Cowboys

The moment the 49ers traded a haul of draft picks to move up and select a quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo knew his long-term future was in doubt.
news

Joe Mixon says opponents aren't laughing at Bengals anymore: 'They know what's going on'

The Bengals are used to being laughed at and mocked in NFL circles. Heading into Sunday's wild-card showdown with the Raiders, running back ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ isn't hearing anyone laughing anymore.
news

Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts 'significantly' better since Eagles' first matchup with Buccaneers

Part of the Eagles' surge into the playoffs came with improved play from second-year quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, who has performed much better down the stretch.
news

Kliff Kingsbury expects Kyler Murray to 'play the best game of his career' in playoff debut vs. Rams

Despite a late season swoon, there have been flashes of Kyler Murray recapturing his early season form, where he led the Arizona Cardinals to a 7-0 start.
news

Vikings request to interview Eagles exec Catherine Raiche for general manager position

The Minnesota Vikings have requested to interview Catherine Raiche for their vacant general manager position, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
news

Frank Reich delivers season's final message on 'Hard Knocks': 'We can get better from this year'

The Colts' season-ending loss to the Jaguars in Week 18 has cast a shadow on Indy's season. Unsurprisingly, it was the centerpiece of Wednesday's "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW