Salary-cap space primer: Which teams are near ceiling?

It's always interesting to see how teams at the bottom of salary-cap space calculations fared the season before. It's also interesting to examine how their fortunes can potentially change with just a few cuts. Franchise and transition tag season has placed a few clubs in interesting positions with free agency approaching, but as many contract advisors in the NFL like to say, the salary cap is the biggest excuse teams have. Cap magic is almost always possible, and even teams deep in the red should be out in no time.