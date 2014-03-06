Salary cap rise to $133 million shows how new CBA is working

"We're always looking for opportunities to grow," Pash said. "I don't think it's a stagnant business. I know the commissioner and the owners feel the NFL has a bright future, and the players are a big part of it. We're going forward hand in hand, and both will share in the benefits. Everyone involved in the game should feel optimism for the future. This is a great time to be a part of the NFL, it's a great time to be associated with the NFL, and we still feel like our best days are ahead of us."